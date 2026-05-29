Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Uzbekistan's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to an Uzbekistani server and stream the action live. All of Uzbekistan's games will be shown on the national public broadcaster MTRK (via the Sport TV channel) and commercial networkZo'r TV.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Uzbekistan?

In Uzbekistan, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the commercial network Zo'r TV and the public service broadcaster, the National Television and Radio Company of Uzbekistan (MTRK).

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

Zo'r TV & MTRK Sport TV: As the official broadcast partners, these networks will provide comprehensive free-to-air coverage on open television. You can watch the tournament's biggest fixtures, including all of the White Wolves' highly anticipated Group K matches against Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo, as well as the World Cup Final, completely free without needing a paid cable subscription.

📱 Digital & Free Streaming

MTRK Platform & Local Apps: For comprehensive digital access, the entire tournament will be available to stream for viewers inside the country. Fans can follow all 104 live match feeds, catch up on on-demand highlights, and view expert studio analysis on mobile, tablet, or smart TV devices completely free using the official MTRK mobile app, the MTRK.uz platform, and participating local streaming services carrying Zo'r TV.



