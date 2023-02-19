USWNT vs Japan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream USWNT against Japan on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

The U.S. women's national team are set to take on Japan in their seond match in the SheBelieves Cup 2023 on February 19 (USA) at Geodis Park in Nashville, USA.

USWNT kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Canada courtesy of a Mallory Swanson brace. Japan, on the other hand, lost their opener against giants Brazil 1-0.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

USWNT vs Japan: Date & kick-off time

Game: USWNT vs Japan Date: February 19 (USA & UK), February 20 (India) 2023 Kick-off: 8:30pm GMT / 3:30pm ET / 2:00am IST Venue: Geodis Park, Nashville

Where to watch USWNT vs Japan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match will be telecast on TNT and streamed on Universo, Peacock and HBO Max.

In the United Kingdom (UK) and in India, there are no live telecasts of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A U.S. TNT Peacock / HBO Max / Universo India N/A N/A

Japan team news and squad

Japan started the game against Brazil with a back three and coach Futoshi Ikeda is likely to stick to the same formation against USWNT despite the defeat in their opening match.

Japan possible XI: Tanaka; Miyake, Kumagai, Minami; Shimizu, Sugita, Hasegawa, Nagano; Fujino, Miyazawa, Ueki

Position Players Goalkeepers Yamashita, Hirao, Tanaka Defenders Kumagai, Miyake, Norimatsu, Shimizu, Seike, Moriya, Minami, Takarada, Ishikawa Midfielders Hasegawa, Sugita, Hayashi, Nagano, Miyazawa, Endo, Fujino Forwards Iwabuchi, Kobayashi, Ueki, Hamano

USWNT team news and squad

Rose Lavelle, Naomi Girma missed the opening match due to injuries and it is unlikely that they would feature in the squad against Japan in the second game.

Key players who are missing from the 23-member squad are Catarina Macario, Christen Press, Kelley O'Hara and Tierna Davidson, who are all expected to be back by April.

USWNT predicted XI: Naeher; Dunn, Sauerbrunn, Cook, Fox; Sullivan, Horan, Sanchez; Swanson, Morgan, Rodman.