USWNT roster: Morgan, Lavelle and Heath miss out on October training camp in Denver

The defending World Cup champions will gather for the first time in seven months when they arrive in Colorado later this month

U.S. women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named a 27-player roster for the team's October training camp in Denver, Colorado.

The squad will be entirely domestic based, as players currently in the Women's Super League such as Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and Christen Press were left off the roster.

“For this camp, it just did not make sense for the players in Europe to leave their club environments, where they are getting quality training games, as they are just starting to get settled," Andonovski said in a U.S Soccer release.

“But this opens up the important opportunity for other players to step up and show if they can contribute to the national team during our run to the Olympics.”

Several other veterans of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad will also miss the camp, with Carli Lloyd, Mallory Pugh and Adrianna Franch recovering from injuries, Julie Ertz missing due to a family commitment, and Megan Rapinoe out with what U.S. Soccer calls "injury concerns."

The training camp just outside of Denver will be the first time the USWNT has gathered in seven months, as the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to any team activities since March.

There will be no matches in the camp, which will run from October 18 to 28.

“We’re looking forward to getting this group together in Colorado and we really like the mix of players as far as age, experience level and positions,” Andonovski said. “We are very aware that the players also have had different levels of activity over the past few months, so we’ll definitely take that into account as we run this camp."

The roster contains 23 players from the NWSL and four from colleges including Stanford star Catarina Macario, who was born in and is not yet eligible to play in an official match for the USWNT.

Macario, who has won the Hermann Trophy as the best collegiate player two years in a row, is currently pursuing her U.S. citizenship.

USWNT October training camp roster (club; caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Aubrey Bledsoe (Washington Spirit; 0), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 3), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 25), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 63)

DEFENDERS (10): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage; 61/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 26/1), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage; 104/24), Naomi Girma (Stanford; 0/0), Sarah Gorden (Chicago Red Stars; 0/0) Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride; 107/1), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC; 131/2), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC; 1/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 177/0), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 32/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Shea Groom (Houston Dash; 0/0), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 86/19), Morgan Gautrat (Chicago Red Stars; 87/8), Jaelin Howell (Florida State; 0/0), Catarina Macario (Stanford; 0/0), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 15/1), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit; 0/0)

FORWARDS (6): Bethany Balcer (OL Reign; 0/0), Mia Fishel (UCLA; 0/0), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 2/0), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Kealia Watt (Chicago Red Stars; 3/1), Lynn Williams (NC Courage; 28/9)