USWNT star Rose Lavelle is 'available!' - OL Reign and Megan Rapinoe receive massive boost ahead of playoff match against Angel City

OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey confirmed Thursday that USWNT star Rose Lavelle will be available for their playoff game against Angel City Friday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking to reporters Friday, OL Reign boss Laura Harvey stated that the USWNT star would be available for selection if needed Friday, as her side begins their 2023 postseason journey.

WHAT THEY SAID: "She's available. I think it will be how many minutes she can play just depending on how she feels after today, but yeah, she'll be available to play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lavelle has not played a single game for the Reign since September 9, and is now set to return at just the right time. The attacking midfielder/winger is an influential asset for whenever she's on the pitch, and could prove to be the difference maker off the bench.

WHAT NEXT FOR OL REIGN? Rapinoe, Lavelle and co. will take the pitch Friday evening against Angel City in the first round of the 2023 NWSL playoffs.