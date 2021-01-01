USWNT prospect Rodman letting 'tremendous talent' shine through during first pro preseason

The 19-year-old rising star is wowing Washington Spirit coaches as she preps for the 2021 NWSL season

Despite not playing a minute in college at Washington State because of the pandemic, top USWNT prospect Trinity Rodman became the second-overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft earlier this year and has encountered the overwhelming expectations that go along with being the league's youngest-ever selection.

But the Washington Spirit's 19-year-old forward has so far demonstrated her "tremendous talent" during the club's preseason and offered direct attacking play, according to head coach Richie Burke.

Rodman, along with fellow Spirit rookies Anna Heilferty, Sydney Schneider and Mariana Speckmaier, signed new contracts this past week, with Rodman's deal set to last three years.

What has been said?

“Expectations can be burdensome for some new professionals, especially when you’re the youngest player taken in the draft and selected very early at the second pick,” Burke said to the club's official website.

“Trinity has shown already in training that she is a tremendous talent and the pressure to meet those high expectations has not affected her in any way during this preseason period.

"We have seen glimpses of her speed and directness in match-play situations and I’m really excited to see her playing at the NWSL level to see what she can do against some experienced pros.”

Added Rodman in a video posted to the Spirit's Twitter account: "It's an extremely high level, and I think it's awesome to be able to play with such intense players."

When is the next Spirit preseason game?

The Spirit will face the Orlando Pride next Saturday in another exhibition.

Their first Challenge Cup game will be on April 10, when they take on the North Carolina Courage.

