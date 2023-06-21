'I wasn't expecting a FaceTime call!' - USWNT star Alex Morgan reacts to making a fourth Women's World Cup roster

U.S. women's national team star Alex Morgan has revealed the slight 'surprise' from Vlatko Andonovski in her fourth Women's World Cup call-up.

Morgan set to go to fourth Women's World Cup

Reveals 'surprise' FaceTime call of news

Says she is 'as excited and anxious' as her first

WHAT HAPPENED? Morgan was included on the USWNT roster revealed by head coach Andonovski on Wednesday, with the striker being one of nine players heading to the tournament who were involved four years ago when the team defeated the Netherlands in the final in Lyon.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about her reaction to the call-up, Morgan told reporters: "We knew that we were expecting to receive calls for information on who's coming and who's not and to get that call from Vlatko was a great moment. I was actually expecting a phone call but he FaceTimed me! I was like, 'Oh, wow, I need to get myself together now!' - so that was a little surprise.

"But it's always a special moment to hear a coach say that you made a roster for a major tournament and to be going to my fourth World Cup, I'm just as excited and anxious as my first one. I'm really looking forward to it."

"Even someone like Alex Morgan, who has been in this situation so many different times, you can tell that it touches her," Andonovski added, asked about the reactions of the players. "I think she said, 'It just never gets old'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having won the last two editions of the tournament, the USWNT will be one of the front-runners again this summer. Andonovski's side are in a group with the Netherlands, Vietnam and Portugal and will certainly be favourites to finish top of the table.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MORGAN? The forward has one more game for her club before she joins up with the USWNT on June 26, with her San Diego Wave hosting OL Reign in the NWSL on Saturday.