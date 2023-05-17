He froze! USMNT's Zack Steffen caught in bad position during Middlesbrough's promotion play-off match and concedes goal

USMNT and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen appeared stuck between decisions for long enough to concede a goal in the Championship playoff.

Middlesbrough had chance to reach PL

But conceded goal in 57th minute of second leg

Steffen freezes briefly on ball over the top

WHAT HAPPENED? It was only a brief pause as Coventry played a ball over the top, Steffen unsure whether to charge out or retreat, but it was enough to ensure he had no chance of reaching the ball. Gustavo Hamer shot past him as scrambled back, giving Coventry a 1-0 aggregate lead in the Championship promotion semi-final second leg.

beIN Sports

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Steffen has had an up-and-down season while on loan in the Championship from Manchester City, including a nine-save performance in February. He was omitted from the United States men's national team's 2022 World Cup squad after for years appearing to be the long-term heir to American legend Tim Howard.

WHAT NEXT? He has no intention of returning to Pep Guardiola's team, and it's unclear whether he plans to remain in England at all.

More to come...