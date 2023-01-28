USMNT vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream USMNT against Colombia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

The United States men's national team are set to take on Colombia in their second international friendly match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson.

The USA are playing friendlies against Serbia and Colombia in January in preparation for their upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches which are scheduled in March. They lost the first friendly match 1-2 against Serbia with Brandon Vazquez on target for the hosts.

Colombia, on the other hand, will be playing an international match for the first time since November 2022 when they beat Paraguay 2-0 in a friendly clash.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

USMNT vs Colombia: Date & kick-off time

Game: USMNT vs Colombia Date: January 28 (USA), January 29 (UK & India) 2023 Kick-off: 7:30pm ET / 12:30am GMT / 6:00am IST Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson

Where to watch USMNT vs Colombia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched on Universo and live-streamed on HBO Max, Peacock and Telemundo App.

In the United Kingdom (UK) and in India, there are no live telecasts of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A US Universo HBO Max, Peacock and Telemundo App. India N/A N/A

Colombia team news and squad

Nestor Lorenzo announced a 20-member squad for the friendly clash against the USMNT.

Colombia are likely to set themselves up in a 4-1-3-2 formation with MLS stars Cristian Arango and Cucho Hernandez leading the line.

Colombia possible XI: Montero; Fabra, Llinas, Perez, Mosquera; Campuzano; Ruiz, Catano, Velasquez; Arango, Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Jose Chunga, Alvaro Montero Defenders Frank Fabra, Junior Hernández, Nicolás Hernández, Andrés Lilnás, Juan David Mosquera, Alexis Pérez, Andrés Reyes Midfielders Jorman Campuzano, Kevin Castaño, Daniel Cataño, Daniel Ruiz, Yilmar Velasquez Forwards Cristian Arango, Dylan Borrero, Didier Cambindo, Cucho Hernández, Santiago Moreno, Diego Valoyes

USMNT team news and squad

Interim coach Anthony Hudson named a 24-man squad for the friendlies against Serbia and Colombia. Only five (Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Kellyn Acosta, Sean Johnson and Jesus Ferreira) out of the 24 players on the roster had travelled to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

Hudson is expected to tweak his lineup in the second friendly match after a defeat against Serbia

USMNT predicted XI: Slonina; Gressel, Zimmerman, Neal, Gomez; Morris, Pomykal, Acosta; Zendejas, Vazquez, Arriola.