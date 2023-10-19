USMNT star Tyler Adams suffers reoccurrence of hamstring injury that sidelined him for six months in offseason, ruled out until February just weeks after making return

U.S. men's national team star Tyler Adams has suffered an injury reoccurrence with Bournemouth that has ruled him out of action until February.

Adams ruled out until February

Suffers reoccurrence of hamstring injury

Made injury return Sept. 27 after six-months out

WHAT HAPPENED? It was announced Thursday, via The Athletic, that Adams has once again suffered an injury that will sideline him for months on end. In March, the midfielder sustained a hamstring injury while playing for Leeds United, and didn't take the pitch again until just over three weeks ago for new club Bournemouth.

Now, he's suffered a reoccurrence of that same hamstring injury and will not take the pitch again until 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many attributed Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League due to the absence of Adams, who was a rock in their midfield leading up to the injury. Come summer, the USMNT star was in-line for a move to Premier League powerhouse Chelsea, until the move collapsed - even after he completed a medical. He then signed for Bournemouth in a late-window move, but nothing has gone to plan since.

Article continues below

To add to it, the USMNT just played two international friendlies against Germany and Ghana during the FIFA window, and it was beyond evident how much Gregg Berhalter's side needed their captain and defensive midfielder. It's a massive blow for the group, who are looking ahead to next summer's Copa America as their next possible trophy.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? The midfielder will undergo at least five months of recovery and injury rehab, with hopes that he will take the pitch again come early Spring.