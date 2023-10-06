WATCH: From downtown! USMNT star Joe Scally scores long-range effort to secure point for Gladbach in 2-2 draw with Mainz

USMNT international Joe Scally scored a screamer to rescue a point for Borussia Monchengladbach against Bundesliga strugglers Mainz.

Scally scores screamer

Gladbach draw 2-2 with Mainz

USMNT player attracting interest from Italy

WHAT HAPPENED? In the dying minutes of the Bundesliga clash, Scally picked up the ball around 25 yards out, before driving to the right hand side of the penalty box and powering a lethal strike across goal into the top left corner. It was a dramatic end to the game and a testament to the quality of Gladbach's American full-back, who has become a key player for the German side having joined the club in 2021.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been an underwhelming start to the season for Monchengladbach, who currently sit in sixth place in the Bundesliga, having picked up just six points in seven games. Scally and co. will be keen to kick on and improve performances following the late rescuing of a point against Mainz.

WHAT NEXT FOR SCALLY? The full-back's performances for Gladbach haven't been going unnoticed, with Serie A high-flyers Milan reportedly interested in bringing the 20-year-old to Italy. If the rumoured January transfer does end up going through, he'll the be the latest in a line of American internationals to have joined the Milan project, the star talent being USMNT talisman Christian Pulisic.