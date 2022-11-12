'He's like a weed' - USMNT star Aaronson praised in unusual fashion by Leeds manager Marsch

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch was full of praise for USMNT star Brenden Aaronson, who has impressed since his move from RB Salzburg in the summer.

Aaronson has impressed since summer move

Marsch compared his growth to a weed

Will feature in USMNT squad at Qatar 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Leeds' Premier League clash against Tottenham on Saturday, Marsch revealed the pleasure it is to work with fellow countryman Aaronson. The Leeds boss made an interesting comparison between his growth and that of a weed, before revealing that the player possesses more quality than meets the eye.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He gets better every day,” Marsch revealed. “He's like a weed. You almost see him grow before your eyes. It's really amazing. He's a special young man.

“It's so much just about his ability to make final plays and slow himself down a little bit in the last third. He has more quality than people think. He's a good finisher, he's really clever with how to put passes together in tight spaces.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson has been one of Leeds' star players in their stuttering start to 2022-23, with a goal and an assist so far to his name. He features in Marsch's side against Spurs this Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR AARONSON? After completing club duties for Leeds against Spurs, Aaronson will be focused on the USMNT's World Cup campaign. With six goals in 24 caps for his country, the 22-year-old will be one of his nation's key players when they begin in Group B against Wales on November 21.