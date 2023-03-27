'The record doesn’t lie' - USMNT & Leeds star Brenden Aaronson shares Gregg Berhalter opinion

USMNT star Brenden Aaronson said World Cup coach Gregg Berhalter was an indisputably successful coach for the Stars and Stripes.

Berhalter out of contract

Eligible to return after investigation

Aaronson joins supporters of coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Several USMNT players, including Christian Pulisic, have publicly backed Berhalter after a U.S. Soccer investigation found he didn't mislead the organization about a domestic violence incident with his wife in 1992. He is eligible to return to the team if U.S. Soccer decides to extend a contract offer, however there is no guarantee that will happen.

Aaronson made it clear that he appreciates Berhalter following a trip to the World Cup knockouts, and while he didn't outright ask for the manager to be brought back, he seemed to side with him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: USMNT star Gio Reyna and his family were also ensnared in the investigation amid allegations they blackmailed Berhalter. That claim was not substantiated, however they were found to have acted inappropriately by meddling in U.S. Soccer affairs since 2016.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Gregg was amazing for the time that he was here," Aaronson told Pro Soccer Wire. "The record doesn’t lie. I think winning two trophies (Nations League and Gold Cup) was huge for the team and he had a really great thing with the group and he was really good for the guys. But listen, I can’t say much and whatever happens happens, like I like to say."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: U.S. Soccer does not expect a new coach to be appointed until a new sporting director is brought in - a process that could take several more months. For now, Anthony Hudson is serving as an interim coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR AARONSON? After finishing international duty with a match against El Salvador on Monday night, a confident Aaronson will return to Leeds alongside USMNT teammate Weston McKennie.