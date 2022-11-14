USMNT kit numbers: Pulisic, Reyna and full list of jerseys for World Cup
Some USMNT players such as Pulisic have held their numbers for many years, while others have more recently assumed their preferred digits.
If the Stars and Stripes make a deep run in Qatar, the numbers will become iconic among American fans eager to see their nation reach new heights.
GOAL brings you the full list of USMNT kit numbers below...
USMNT kit numbers: Pulisic, Reyna & more
There are three goalkeepers in the squad, and they will take the No. 1, No. 12 and No. 25 shirts.
Meanwhile, Pulisic will keep his No. 10 kit, and Reyna will take on the No. 7 after briefly wearing No. 21 to honor his dad, Claudio Reyna.
|Player
|Kit number
|Matt Turner
|1
|Sergino Dest
|2
|Walker Zimmerman
|3
|Tyler Adams
|4
|Antonee Robinson
|5
|Yunus Musah
|6
|Gio Reyna
|7
|Weston McKennie
|8
|Jesus Ferreira
|9
|Christian Pulisic
|10
|Brenden Aaronson
|11
|Ethan Horvath
|12
|Tim Ream
|13
|Luca de la Torre
|14
|Aaron Long
|15
|Jordan Morris
|16
|Cristian Roldan
|17
|Shaq Moore
|18
|Haji Wright
|19
|Cameron Carter-Vickers
|20
|Timothy Weah
|21
|DeAndre Yedlin
|22
|Kellyn Acosta
|23
|Josh Sargent
|24
|Sean Johnson
|25
|Joe Scally
|26
Wondering why Ricardo Pepi and Zack Steffen aren't in the squad? For a deep dive into head coach Gregg Berhalter's selections, look no further than this round-up of winners and losers.
And for a list of full World Cup squads for every country, we've got you covered here.
Editors' Picks
- World Cup 2022 kits: England, USMNT, Argentina, Portugal & shirts every team will wear at finals in Qatar
- Rating Liverpool's season so far: Darwin's development, Fabinho's struggles and Salah keeps on scoring
- Remember the name! Man Utd winners, losers and ratings as Alejandro Garnacho writes himself into United folklore
- Firmino, De Gea, Thiago & the biggest 2022 World Cup squad selection snubs