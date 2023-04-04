USMNT interim coach Anthony Hudson claims he isn't interested in being Gregg Berhalter's permanent replacement

United States men's national team interim coach Anthony Hudson indicated he isn't thinking about taking the full-time job.

Hudson appointed in January

Took over after Berhalter not renewed

Contract ends in August

WHAT HAPPENED? With U.S. Soccer in limbo, currently lacking a sporting director, USMNT general manager or USMNT head coach, former Gregg Berhalter assistant Hudson has been asked to oversee the squad until at least August.

But he seemingly has little intention of being the lead man beyond the summer, and he could theoretically return to an assistant role under Berhalter (who could yet return) or another candidate.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Honestly, I'm not, and I've said this before, my thoughts are not on the job permanently," Hudson told reporters. "I have a contract until August. My focus is on the players, the staff and making sure every single time we get together we are doing our very best to take another step forward and keep growing and what this team has done. That's solely where my focus is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Until U.S. Soccer names a sporting director, it is not expected to conduct an intensive USMNT coaching search. For now, Hudson is being praised for his work recruiting dual-nationals and trying to provide much-needed stability.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT is in action again on April 19 with a friendly against Mexico.