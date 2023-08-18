Three points! USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner and Nottingham Forest earn first win of Premier League campaign against Sheffield United

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner earned a first career Premier League win as Nottingham Forest edged past Sheffield United in a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

WHAT HAPPENED? Forest and U.S. International Matt Turner picked up their first three points of the campaign against the Blades Friday evening. Forest made a dream start when Serge Aurier delivered for Taiwo Awoniyi to open the scoring after just three minutes but were pegged back by a brilliant strike from Blades debutant Gustavo Hamer. Turner was on hand to keep the scores level after a disastrous defensive mix up allowed Bénie Traoré through on goal only to be denied by a good stop from the American. Forest took full advantage late on, with another tantalizing delivery from Aurier powered home by substitute Chris Wood.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Forest continue their extraordinarily strong home form. 30 of their 38 points last term came at the City Ground and Turner would have enjoyed his first taste of that electric Trentside atmosphere having made key contributions on the night.

WHAT NEXT FOR FOREST AND TURNER? Turner and Co have a free midweek as they gear up for a visit to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United next Saturday afternoon.