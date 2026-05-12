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How to buy USA vs Mexico tickets: World Cup ticket prices, venue information & more

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The atmosphere is always electric when the North American neighbours clash

It's not only the co-hosts themselves who long to make it through to the World Cup knockout stages. The prospect of USA and Mexico locking horns would thrill soccer supporters worldwide, as it would prove to be one of the biggest match-ups of the whole tournament.

The sides have been involved in some epic encounters. The latest occurred last summer, when Mexico came out on top in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final in Houston. El Tri roared back after an early setback to seal a 2-1 victory in front of 70,925 at NRG Stadium.

GOAL will show you everything you need to know about securing World Cup 2026 tickets, including where to buy and ticket prices.

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When is USA v Mexico at the World Cup 2026?

At the FIFA World Cup 2026, a match between USA and Mexico is not currently on the schedule.

As the neighbours and rivals are in different groups for the opening stage, they cannot play each other until the knockout rounds.

For this to happen, both teams must progress past the group stage and be drawn against each other (or meet naturally in the bracket) during the Round of 16, Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, or the Final.

USA World Cup 2026 Fixtures

The United States will be hoping for further improvement under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino. This is the Group D schedule that awaits the co-hosts:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Fri June 12

United States vs Paraguay

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Tickets

Fri June 19

United States vs Australia

Lumen Field (Seattle)

Tickets

Thu June 25

Turkey vs United States

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

Tickets

Mexico World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Mexico were slow out of the blocks at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, failing to score in either of their first two group games. They'll be hoping to spark into life as co-hosts during the forthcoming fixtures:

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Thu June 11

Mexico vs South Africa

Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Tickets

Thu June 18

Mexico vs South Korea

Estadio Akron (Zapopan)

Tickets

Wed June 24

Czech Republic vs Mexico

Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Tickets

How to buy World Cup 2026 tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are World Cup 2026 tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category

Group Stage

Round of 16 - Quarters

Semis & Final

Category 1

$250 - $400

$600 - $1,200

$1,500 - $6,730

Category 2

$150 - $280

$400 - $800

$1,000 - $4,210

Category 3

$100 - $200

$200 - $500

$600 - $2,790

Category 4

$60 - $120

$150 - $350

$400 - $2,030

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USA vs Mexico: Head-to-head record

USA and Mexico have met 81 times in total since 1934. These are the latest ten results between the sides:

Date

Fixture

Score

Location

July 2025

CONCACAF Gold Cup Final: USA vs Mexico

1-2

NRG Stadium (Houston)

October 2024

Friendly: Mexico vs USA

2-0

Estadio Akron (Zapopan)

March 2024

CONCACAF Nations League Final: USA vs Mexico

2-0

AT&T Stadium (Arlington)

June 2023

CONCACAF Nations League S/F: USA vs Mexico

3-0

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

April 2023

Friendly:USA vs Mexico

1-1

State Farm Stadium (Glendale)

March 2022

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Mexico vs USA

0-0

Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

November 2021

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: USA vs Mexico

2-0

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati)

August 2021

CONCACAF Gold Cup Final: USA vs Mexico

1-0

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

June 2021

CONCACAF Nations League Final: USA v Mexico

3-2 (aet)

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)

September 2019

Friendly: USA vs Mexico

0-3

MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Country

Stadium (City)

Capacity

Canada

BC Place (Vancouver)

54,000


BMO Field (Toronto)

45,000

Mexico

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)

83,000


Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)

48,000


Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)

53,500

United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

75,000


Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)

65,000


AT&T Stadium (Dallas)

94,000


NRG Stadium (Houston)

72,000


Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

73,000


SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)

70,000


Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)

65,000


MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

82,500


Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

69,000


Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)

71,000


Lumen Field (Seattle)

69,000

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Frequently asked questions

Supporters have been able to purchase official World Cup 2026 match tickets, via the FIFA site, since September 2025. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

This phase began on April 1 and runs right through until the end of the tournament. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis with instant confirmation.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

If you are looking for a secure way to purchase FIFA World Cup 2026 resale tickets, the FIFA Resale/Exchange Marketplace, which can be accessed via FIFA.com/tickets, is the official channel for doing so.

The platform, which originally launched in October 2025, re-opened on April 2 and will remain open until one hour prior to each respective match's kick-off.

The FIFA Resale Marketplace is available to Canadian, American and international residents.

One key point for resale buyers: availability can be very limited, and tickets may appear sporadically. Fans hoping to secure resale tickets should check the platform frequently, act quickly when tickets appear, and have payment details ready in advance.

The Mercado de Intercambio de la FIFA (FIFA Exchange Marketplace) is the official platform for residents of Mexico to securely resell, purchase, or exchange World Cup 2026 tickets. Mexico has specific legal protections for resale, resulting in a slightly different system.

Unlike the main FIFA Resale Marketplace, tickets in the Mexico marketplace are strictly face-value only, so sellers cannot list them for profit.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

Six teams have won multiple FIFA World Cup titles. They are as follows:

Team / Titles / Years Won

Brazil – 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)Germany – 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)Italy - 4 (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)Argentina – 3 (1978, 1986, 2022)France - 2 (1998, 2018)Uruguay - 2 (1930, 1950)

Landon Donovan holds both the record for scoring most goals and making the most appearances for the United States at World Cup Finals. The former LA Galaxy star, who had loan spells in Europe with Bayern Munich and Everton, played 12 games during the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, scoring 5 times during those three tournaments.

Luis Hernandez and Javier Hernandez are joint-top scorers for Mexico at World Cup Finals, having both scored 4 goals apiece. However, while Luis Hernandez scored all his four during France '98, Javier Hernandez' four were spread over three Finals (2010, 2014 and 2018).

Rafael Marquez, who had an impressive career at Barcelona, tops Mexico's appearance table (19) at World Cup Finals and is one of only four players in history to have played at five different World Cup tournaments (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018).

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