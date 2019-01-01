U.S. presidential candidate Inslee wants Rapinoe as his secretary of state

The governor of Washington believes that the USWNT star would be the perfect choice to be his top foreign diplomat

U.S. presidential candidate Jay Inslee has said that he would want U.S. women's national team star Megan Rapinoe as his secretary of state if he is elected.

Inslee, the governor of Washington, is a Democratic candidate for the 2020 election and is hoping to win his party's nomination and face off against the incumbent Donald Trump.

Rapinoe, who plays for Reign FC in Inslee's home state of Washington, famously clashed with Trump during the World Cup this month, and also won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot as the USWNT won their second consecutive world title.

Though she still has plenty to give on the field, Inslee believes that Rapinoe also has what it takes to serve as her country's top foreign diplomat.

“My first act will be to ask Megan Rapinoe to be my secretary of state. I haven’t asked her yet so this could be a surprise to her,” Inslee said at the Netroots Nation conference in Philadelphia.

"I actually believe this because what I think what she has said that has inspired us so much is such an antithesis of the president's foreign policies," he added.

Rapinoe has been outspoken when it comes to social issues, advocating for equal pay, LGBTQ rights and racial justice among other issues.

At the World Cup, Rapinoe described herself as "particularly and uniquely and very deeply American," before going on to articulate why she is vocal about issues she believes in.

“I feel very fortunate to be in this country, I’d never be able to do this in a lot of other places but also, that doesn’t mean that we can’t get better, that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t always strive to be better," Rapinoe said.

Rapinoe even brought up the prospect of a political career during a speech in last week's parade in New York to celebrate her team's World Cup win.​ Inslee may be disappointed with what she said.

“There’s no other place that I would rather be, even in the presidential race,” Rapinoe said. “I’m busy, I’m sorry.”