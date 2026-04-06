Urgent update on Kane's availability for the match against Real Madrid

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is aiming to be fit for the upcoming Champions League clash against Real Madrid, despite suffering from an ankle injury.

The 32-year-old striker missed England’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Japan on Tuesday evening at Wembley Stadium after picking up the injury during training.

He had also been rested earlier during the 1-1 draw against Uruguay in the first half of the training camp.

The Bundesliga top scorer appeared in Bayern’s training session today and took part as normal, boosting his chances of making the match.

According to the latest update from Sky Sports, the English striker is now highly likely to feature at the Santiago Bernabéu.

They added: “Harry Kane is very likely to be fit for tomorrow’s match against Real Madrid.”

Kane is a key player in manager Thomas Tuchel’s squad, having scored 78 international goals, and England’s recent matches have highlighted his importance, given the decline in attacking effectiveness in his absence, particularly with the World Cup finals approaching this summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Kane has recorded an impressive tally this season, scoring 53 goals for his club and country in 45 matches, making his potential absence a major concern for the Bavarian side, who lead the Bundesliga by a nine-point margin over their closest rivals, Borussia Dortmund.