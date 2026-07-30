Goal.com
LiveTickets
YAN DIOMANDE RB LEIPZIG Getty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Update on the major transfer: Diomande avoids risk for the sake of Real Madrid

Transfers
Real Madrid vs Fiorentina
Real Madrid
Fiorentina
Club Friendlies
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
LaLiga
Ferencvaros vs Real Madrid
Ferencvaros
RB Leipzig vs SC Verl
RB Leipzig
SC Verl
RB Leipzig vs Borussia Moenchengladbach
Borussia Moenchengladbach
Bundesliga
Mallorca vs Paris Saint-Germain
Mallorca
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Rennes
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup
Spain
Italy
Hungary
Germany
France
England
Austria

Paris Saint-Germain also targeting the Ivory Coast star

Real Madrid are still working to seal the deal for Ivorian Yan Diomande, the Leipzig winger, with talks between the two clubs rumbling on and no final agreement in place.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, correspondent for "Sky Sport Germany", reported: "There is still no final agreement between Real Madrid and Leipzig regarding Yan Diomande, after new negotiations today."

Read also

What is the "elixir of life" that has kept Messi and Cristiano on the pitch until now?

Led by Salah: world stars without clubs in the middle of the transfer window

Plettenberg continued: "This has been confirmed by all parties involved. And unless something exceptional happens before midnight, negotiations will resume tomorrow morning."

He added: "The deal is still on. Diomande was also at Leipzig today, where he took part in training with a managed physical load, to avoid putting the deal at risk. Real Madrid are pushing to complete the deal this week."

At 19, Diomande operates on the wing. He arrived at Leipzig in the summer of 2025 from Spain's Leganes and lit up the Bundesliga in a striking debut campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain are chasing the same signature, and reports link both Liverpool and Manchester City to the Ivory Coast star.


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google