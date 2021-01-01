‘Unspeakable, disrespectful, a cheek’ – Haaland camp slammed by Hamann over Spain trip

Mino Raiola and Alfie Haaland travelled to Spain to speak to Barcelona and Real Madrid just a couple of days before a vital match

Erling Haaland’s agent and father have come in for criticism by Germany legend Dietmar Hamann, who has slammed the timing of their trip to Spain to talk business over the Borussia Dortmund forward’s future.

Mino Raiola and Alfie Haaland were spotted in Spain leaving an airport and getting into a car driven by Barcelona president Joan Laporta. It has also been reported that they spoke to Real Madrid during the trip.

It came a matter of hours before Dortmund’s vital Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt. They subsequently lost 2-1, putting their place in next season’s Champions League in jeopardy.

What did Hamann say?

Speaking to Sky Germany, Hamann said: “The behaviour of Haaland’s father and Raiola is unspeakable, disrespectful, a cheek.

“If he wants to go, let him go. Dortmund paid a lot of money for an 18-year-old, he should be happy that he can play there.

“Dortmund should think about why the players are always walking all over them. They lack leadership there.

“It’s the most important game of the season and you are not able to address this behaviour because you are afraid to upset the player.”

The bigger picture

Dortmund have repeatedly said that they do not wish to – and do not have to – sell Haaland this summer.

It appears, however, that his agent and father are trying to drum up interest among Europe’s biggest clubs as they agitate for a deal to be done.

This is not the first time that Raiola’s controversial actions have come just before a crucial match this season.

In December, he claimed that Paul Pogba wanted to leave Manchester United only days before a critical Champions League match against RB Leipzig that they subsequently lost.

