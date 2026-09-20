Zinedine Zidane, the new head coach of the France national team, is receiving special and unprecedented security measures for someone in charge of "Les Bleus". Such is the immense popularity the French football legend enjoys inside his country and beyond, despite his long absence from coaching.

Minutes after announcing his first squad, Zidane appeared outside the headquarters of the French Football Federation in Paris. Around 100 fans had gathered to greet him amid chants, songs and a surge among the crowds desperate to get close and take photos with him.

"Zizou, I love you" rang out among the chants the French supporters repeated in his honour. It was a scene that captured the scale of the warm welcome handed to the new coach on his first appearance in the role, his name already holding a special standing among the fans.

The interest in Zidane did not stop at the public reception. The newspaper "L'Équipe" revealed discussions within the French Football Federation over recent weeks regarding the security measures for the new coach, one of the most prominent sporting icons in France.

According to the newspaper, Zidane will receive greater security protection than his predecessor Didier Deschamps. A personal bodyguard will accompany him, alongside a security element assigned to him within the team assembled by the French Football Federation.

These arrangements mirror the security the French Federation previously put in place to protect Kylian Mbappe during the last World Cup, given the large public presence expected around Zidane during his appearances in the new role.

French Federation officials do not link the tighter measures to any specific concerns. They stress that the aim is to give Zidane the greatest possible calm and comfort, especially with the rising level of public and media interest in his return to the spotlight through the gateway of the national team.

All of this coincides with the start of Zidane's era with France, a mission attracting exceptional interest. The 1998 Ballon d'Or winner has gone from one of the most prominent stars in the national team's history to the man charged with leading it.