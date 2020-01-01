Unlock the speed of Salah and Son this Christmas with the adidas X Ghosted

If you're keen to add some pace to your game, look no further than these boots for Christmas

Speed has become an increasingly important aspect of the modern game and the adidas X Ghosted has taken things up a gear.

Worn by Premier League superstars Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min this season, these slick boots boast a carbon fibre forefoot plate innovation and a unique translucent upper which makes them both look and feel faster than the average pair of boots.

Pulling on the X Ghosted is an experience in itself with a vacuum fit designed to ensure any excess air is sucked out of the boot once your feet are in which guarantees a snug and efficient pairing.

Once on your feet, you'll then be given an extra spring in your step thanks to the integration of a dynamic carbon plate - making this the first football boot available at scale with such a design.

If you think Salah and Son have become even faster this season, the X Ghosted is likely why with adidas determined to create a boot that gave footballers an extra edge of speed.

"When the sporting world slowed down this past summer, the need - and drive - for speed didn’t. We saw athletes at all levels continue to push their limits. This just reiterated what we’ve always known, speed is as important as ever in football," adidas Football's VP of Design Ben Herath said.

"And why did we decide to focus on speed? Because that’s what our audience told us they craved via listening groups held in cities around the world. To give them what they wanted, we worked with our designers and took inspiration from the world’s fastest, and featured new innovations to create X Ghosted, one of our fastest boots ever made."

With Christmas just around the corner, the X Ghosted are the boots you'll want Santa to be leaving under your tree if you want to gain some extra speed on the pitch.

