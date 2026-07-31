Unexpected admission from Fran García after leaving Real Madrid

Real Betis's new left-back, Spain's Fran García, has explained why he brought his Real Madrid career to a close. The desire to rediscover his enjoyment of the game was the biggest factor behind the move, he confirmed, even with other offers on the table. He also spoke about his ambitions with his new club and his relationship with teammates and coaching staff.

García made the comments on the programme "La Pizarra de Quintana" on Spain's "Marca" radio, walking through the details behind his switch to Real Betis and laying out his hopes for the next chapter.

Fierce competition for the left-back spot at Real Madrid drove him to seek a fresh challenge, García confirmed. He felt the time had come for something different, having already lived his dream of pulling on the first-team shirt and winning trophies.

"We had four players in the left-back position, and for me, football means enjoyment and competition. I needed to enjoy playing once again," he said.

He never spoke with Portuguese coach José Mourinho before leaving, he explained, as the latter was away on holiday at the time.

Why did he choose Real Betis?

Offers arrived from clubs outside Spain, the Spain international revealed, but he wanted to stay in La Liga. Real Betis had been his first choice from the off. "I wanted to stay close to my family, and that is why my first goal was to join Real Betis," he said.

Sporting director Manu Fajardo kept in constant contact throughout negotiations, he added. "He always told me that the club would do everything in its power to complete the deal, and I told him that I would do the same if they did that."

The sporting project, alongside the atmosphere he sensed from the moment he arrived, tipped the balance. "It is a very exciting project, and from day one I was surprised by the extent of the welcome I found from everyone," he said.

Special praise for Isco

García turned to his new teammate Isco, praising his technical quality and his presence in the dressing room. "Isco is an amazing player and a wonderful person," he said.

The former Real Madrid star made sure to reach out before García joined, welcoming him and offering support. "He is keen to make everyone feel comfortable, and this reflects his wonderful personality," he confirmed.

Manuel Pellegrini earned praise too. García called him "a great coach", adding that he is still getting to grips with his methods and tactical ideas.

Arriving for pre-season in peak physical condition mattered to him, and he pointed to how much the demands of modern football have shifted.

"In the past, the preparation period was dedicated to reaching physical readiness, but now you face strong teams from the very first friendly match, so you must be ready from the start," he said.

A final message to the fans

On his ambitions with the Andalusian club, García backed the sporting project wholeheartedly. This is a team that can keep growing and compete for silverware, he insisted.

Asked about the chances of winning a trophy, he smiled and replied: "I hope so, and if there is a title that can be won, I would sign for that right now."

A return to the Spain squad remains a personal goal, he confirmed, though his focus for now sits squarely on producing his best form for Real Betis.

García then looked back across his career, from his standout displays at Rayo Vallecano, through his return to Real Madrid, to his arrival at Real Betis.

Thanks went to coach Andoni Iraola and sporting director Manu Fajardo for their backing and trust at various stages. Repaying the club and its supporters is his aim now.

"I want to live up to the expectations of the club and the fans, and to deliver an exceptional season," he concluded.