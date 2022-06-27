Why do football clubs use 'undisclosed fee' in transfer announcements? Meaning of term explained

Imagine not knowing the actual top transfer fee due to it being undisclosed. Then why have 'undisclosed fees'?

When there is a transfer in football, and especially of a big name, the first thing any fan wants to know is the amount of money involved in the move. However, often the fee is 'undisclosed'.

In 2013, the Premier League website had published that only five of the 115 permanent transfers (not counting free transfers) were disclosed with any official figure.

When such a term is used, it is difficult to assess whether it is a 'bargain' or a 'bust' for either parties. Moreover, a journalist's report may feel incomplete without the monetary details of the transfer.

So why is this 'undisclosed fee' term used? GOAL looks at the meaning and reasons.

What is an 'undisclosed fee' in football transfers?

When there is a permanent transfer of a player from one club to the other, and there is a fee involved to trigger the move, 'undisclosed fee' is when both parties (selling and buying clubs) agree that the fee should not be made public.

At times, it is the player or his agent who consents or rather doesn't for having the transfer fee known to all.

Why do clubs use 'undisclosed fees' in transfer announcements?

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee! 🙌 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 12, 2022

When either (buying or selling) club involved in the transfer do not want to reveal how much they have paid/received for a player, it becomes an 'undisclosed fee'.

Another situation that may arise is, when the player himself (or his agent) does not wish for the transfer fee to be disclosed.

Some clubs may not like to disclose how they feel they were forced to pay to get their prized possession, which in turn could invite the wrath of fans for paying as much. Or, perhaps, if the selling club received less than what they paid or expected for the player.

There are also reasons such as the complications with the extra clauses, incentives, add-ons, sell-on price, stage payments, bonuses and more that also add to the mix.

What are the benefits of 'undisclosed fee' in football transfers?

There are various benefits to using 'undisclosed fee' in the view of each party involved in the transfer of a player.

For one, a player may like to be protected from the pressure to perform based solely on the (let's assume) expensive transfer tag attached to their name.

Article continues below

From a buying club's perspective, if they have normally thrown cash around on signings, they may not be comfortable the figures to be common knowledge as it may inflate the future asking prices from selling clubs.

More often than not, in a race to sign a player, a buying club may also end up paying more than what may have initially been deemed reasonable, as they attempt to close the deal.