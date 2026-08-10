After a private ceremony limited to Messi's family at the El Prado cemetery in the city of Pérez, near Rosario, the Inter Miami player chose to delay his return to the United States. He wanted a few extra hours with his family after bidding a final farewell to his father, Jorge.

The Argentina captain landed in his home country on Saturday night. He spent the entire night at the private cemetery where his father lies, leaving only on Sunday afternoon.

Hours later, he headed to his home in a gated residential complex in the city of Funes in the province of Kentucky.

According to the Argentine website Infobae, "the scene had a feature unusual for a public figure of his standing: almost no information was leaked about his arrival or the funeral rites. The chartered plane took off at midday on Saturday the 8th from Fort Lauderdale, and landed at the Islas Malvinas Airport in Fisherton, and from there, Messi, accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children, headed directly to the Pérez cemetery, where he met his brothers and the rest of those close to him."

The farewell ceremony took place behind closed doors. A small number of onlookers attended, and children left keepsakes as an expression of affection.

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Wreaths of flowers sent by the Argentine Football Association and the coaching staff of the Argentina national team were also on show.

When the black SUV carrying the Messi family entered the cemetery, one of the visitors shouted: "Stay strong, Leo!" The same phrase appeared on a banner hung on the side gates of the cemetery. The cold of the winter night in Rosario cleared the area and deepened the silence. What followed was a quiet farewell without major celebratory displays, in a city that offered its condolences without intruding, and fully respected the privacy the family deemed necessary.

Movement returned to El Prado on Sunday morning, shortly after eight o'clock. Speculation grew that the family would fly back to the United States before noon, but the plane took off empty. The convoy did not appear until after three o'clock in the afternoon at the gated Kentucky residential complex, where the family has lived in Rosario for years.

In that area, the only noticeable change was around a dozen journalists stationed at the entrance to the country club.

The neighbours knew exactly where the family's home was, yet they avoided approaching to ask for photos or to interrupt the privacy of that moment.

Jorge Messi had been battling an illness for several months, known only to those close to him. It was never announced widely. He kept this discretion even during the World Cup, when Lionel played while his father cancelled his trip at the last minute due to his health condition, and most members of the family stayed to support him.

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