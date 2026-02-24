Goal.com
Ukraine vs Sweden World Cup Qualifier tickets from €60
Rob Norcup

How to get Ukraine vs Sweden World Cup Qualifier tickets: March 26 fixture, prices & more

Valencia stages a huge World Cup play-off encounter and tickets are available

Ukraine and Sweden continue their quest for a place at the World Cup 2026. Despite having to play this ‘home’ fixture in Valencia, Spain, on March 26, Ukraine can still expect huge support from the stands. 

A win for either side sets up a home encounter with Poland or Albania on March 31 with the victor of that tie clinching a place at this summer’s global soccer party in North America. It’s going to be a huge week of international football and tickets will be in high demand. 

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming Ukraine vs Sweden World Cup qualifier at Estadio Ciutat de Valencia, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

When is the Ukraine vs Sweden World Cup Qualifier?

DateFixture (local time) Venue Tickets
Thu, March 26 Ukraine vs Sweden (8.45pm) Estadio Ciutat de Valencia (Valencia)Tickets

How to buy Ukraine vs Sweden World Cup Qualifier tickets

Official tickets for the Ukraine vs Sweden match went on sale from February 23 and were available to purchase on the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) site. 

As well as being able to secure seats for the March 26 encounter, it was possible to buy a ticket bundle that included Ukraine’s match on March 31 too. As even if Ukraine lose against Sweden, they will play a friendly against the loser of the other Path B semi-final, Poland vs Austria.

In addition, fans can buy tickets on the secondary market. SeatPick is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

Ukraine vs Sweden World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for Ukraine internationals can vary, depending on where they are playing, seat location in the stadium, package and opponent. 

Adult prices for the upcoming play-off vs Sweden ranged from €35-€100, with a ticket bundle that included both Ukraine’s match in Valencia (March 26 and March 31) costing between €60-€170.

Remember to keep tabs on the national association sites for additional information and also on secondary sites such as SeatPick, where tickets are currently available.

What can you expect from the Ukraine vs Sweden World Cup Qualifier?

Ukraine is hoping to ease its World Cup play-off heartache. Since entering the World Cup qualification process for the first time in 1998, they’ve fallen at the play-off hurdle on no less than six occasions.

Serhiy Rebrov’s men will have fond memories of hosting on Spanish soil, though, as the only previous time they did, during the UEFA Nations League play-offs last March, they recorded a 3-1 victory over Belgium, with Oleksiy Hutsulyak, Vladyslav Vanat, and Illia Zabarnyi all netting.

Sweden has had their own play-off dramas. They bowed out at this stage of qualification in 2014 and 2022, although they did memorably beat Italy to make it to the 2018 World Cup Finals.

The Scandinavians will need to up their game hugely, though, as they failed to win a single match during the group stage of World Cup qualification. Thankfully for Graham Potter, who only took over the Swedish reins in October, his side gained a play-off spot due to their Nations League performance.

Frequently asked questions

Jun 2021 - UEFA Euros 2020: Sweden vs Ukraine (1-2)
Jun 2012 - UEFA Euros 2012: Ukraine v Sweden (2-1)
Aug 2011 - International Friendly: Ukraine v Sweden (0-1)
Feb 2011 - International Friendly: Sweden v Ukraine (1-1)
Jun 2008 - International Friendly: Sweden v Ukraine (0-1)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It is going to be jointly hosted by 16 cities in three North American countries; the main host country of matches is the United States, while Canada and Mexico are co-hosts. The tournament will be the first time the World Cup finals have been hosted by three nations and is the first to include 48 teams, having had 32 competing at previous editions. The World Cup final is scheduled to be held at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19. This summer’s FIFA Club World Cup final is also being staged at MetLife Stadium.

Argentina are the defending champions following their World Cup 2022 triumph in Qatar. No side has regained the crown since Brazil accomplished the feat in Chile in 1962.

