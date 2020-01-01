Uganda U20 star striker Bogere builds his mother a house

The forward won the Golden Boot in the concluded Cecafa U20 Championship held in Tanzania

Ivan Bogere's mother Olivia Nakyeyune has come out to thank all those supporting his son, stating his family is benefitting.

The U20 forward helped the Hippos win the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) U20 championship. The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) rewarded the team's players with about Ush 3.2 million each for bringing the title home.

The youngster had also won the November Player of the Month courtesy of Fortbet Real Star Awards.

"Bogere is such a blessing to us as a family and I would like to thank everyone that has supported him," Nakyeyune said while collecting the award on behalf of her son.

"From the little that he earns, he has been able to build for me a house and also provided us with electricity and a lot of other help and I thank him so much."

In the Cecafa U20 championship, the Hippos defeated hosts 4-1 to be crowned.

The Hippos got the goals from Richard Basangwa, Steven Sserwada, Ivan Bogere, and Kenneth Semakule while the immediate former champions scored their only goal via Abdul Suleiman.

Uganda looked a dominant side all through the game and got the opener in the 12th minute from Basangwa’s strike. The Ngorongoro Heroes fought back and equalised at the half-hour mark from Suleiman’s effort before Sserwada scored the second for Uganda in the 44th minute.

The Hippos came from the half-time break more determined to bag the title and deservedly added the third goal in the 61st minute through Bogere. Semakule scored the final goal in the 72nd minute to seal Uganda’s victory against the hosts.

Both Uganda and Tanzania sailed to the final lap without losing a match, setting the stage for what was expected to be an epic final in Arusha.

Ngorongoro Heroes' Pascal Msindo won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award while South Sudan goalkeeper Simon Justine won the Golden Glove.

Bogere and Abdulhamis Suleiman of Tanzania walked away with the Top Scorer's Award after netting five goals each.

Uganda and Tanzania will represent the East Africa region in the U20 (Afcon) scheduled for next year.