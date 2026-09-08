UEFA honoured Real Madrid's duo, Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler, on Tuesday, ahead of the clash with Inter Milan.

Real Madrid welcomed Inter Milan to the Santiago Bernabéu to open their Champions League campaign.

According to "Marca", the build-up featured a minute of silence for the victims in Nepal and China, plus vocal Bernabéu support for Ceuta. UEFA then handed two awards to Real Madrid players for their exploits in last season's Champions League.

Bayern Munich had knocked Los Blancos out in the quarter-finals, so there was no trophy. But UEFA named Arda Güler the best young player of the previous edition after his two goals at the Allianz Arena.

Suspended for tonight's meeting with Inter Milan, the Turkish playmaker collected the award in casual clothing.

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Mbappé followed him up, claiming the top scorer prize from the last Champions League. No other forward came close to the Frenchman's tally of 15 goals in 11 matches.

That leaves Kylian holding the European top scorer award alongside the Pichichi he won in La Liga during the 2025-2026 season.

Handing over both prizes was Luís Figo, himself a former player at the Royal club.







