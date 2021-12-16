The UEFA Nations League is set to return for its third edition with the 2022-23 campaign, which will kick off in June.

All 55 UEFA member nations will take part in the competition, which will be divided into four separate leagues: A, B, C and D.

The 16 teams in League A will be vying for the third Nations League title after France clinched the second in October with a 2-1 win over Spain in the final.

When is the draw for UEFA Nations League 2022-23?

The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 draw takes place on Thursday, December 16 at 5pm GMT (12 noon ET) in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch and live stream the UEFA Nations League draw

UEFA will stream the 2022-23 Nations League draw on their website through the link here.

UEFA Nations League 2022-23 seeding pots

Leagues A, B, and C will all have 16 teams, with each league divided into four groups of four. League D will feature seven teams, with four in one group and three in another.

The four group winners in League A will advance to the semi-finals in June 2023. The group winners in the other three leagues will all be promoted for the 2024-25 competition.

League A

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 France Portugal England Wales Spain Netherlands Poland Austria Italy Denmark Switzerland Czech Republic Belgium Germany Croatia Hungary

League B

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Ukraine Finland Israel Slovenia Sweden Norway Romania Montenegro Bosnia-Herzegovina Scotland Serbia Albania Iceland Russia Republic of Ireland Armenia

League C

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Turkey Greece Lithuania Kazakhstan/Moldova Slovakia Belarus Georgia Cyprus/Estonia Bulgaria Luxembourg Azerbaijan Gibraltar Northern Ireland North Macedonia Kosovo Faroe Islands

League D

Pot 1 Pot 2 Kazakhstan/Moldova Latvia Cyprus/Estonia San Marino Liechtenstein Andorra Malta

When does the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 start?

The first two matchdays of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League are scheduled for June 2-8, 2022. They will be followed by two more matches later in June, with another two in September.

The semi-finals and final are set for June 2023.