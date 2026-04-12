UEFA has sent shivers down Barcelona’s spine by naming the referee for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atlético.

Barcelona lost the first leg 2-0 at the Camp Nou, whilst the second leg will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium next Tuesday.

UEFA has appointed French referee Clément Turpin to oversee Tuesday’s clash.

Turbin has previously overseen five of Barça’s European outings, yielding two wins, one draw and two losses.

Yet Barça supporters will note that, whenever Turpin has taken charge of a knockout tie involving the Catalans, they have been eliminated.

It started in the famous 2018 clash with Roma, when Barça lost 3–0 at the Stadio Olimpico and exited the Champions League quarter-finals.

His next appearance in charge was Barcelona’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the Europa League play-offs, another early exit.

That ill fortune continued in the first leg of the 2024–2025 Champions League semi-finals against Inter Milan.

That game ended 3–3, and Barcelona subsequently lost 4–3 on aggregate, once again crashing out of the competition.



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