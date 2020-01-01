UEFA insist delayed European Championships will retain Euro 2020 name

The tournament has been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic but it will not be referred to as Euro 2021

The competition may be taking place a year later than originally scheduled, but the European Championship finals will still be called instead of Euro 2021.

UEFA announced on Tuesday that it has had to postpone the tournament by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic , which has brought a halt to football leagues across the world.

The governing body decided to prioritise club football over the international game by moving the Euros to 2021 to allow domestic leagues to be completed.

But UEFA hopes the calendar is the only thing that needs to change, as it was confirmed that the 12 host countries as well as the name will remain the same.

"We trust that all of our venues will remain the same, ensuring the tournament remains true to its original vision: staging a truly Europe-wide event that befits the Euro's 60th birthday. The tournament will still be known as UEFA Euro 2020," UEFA confirmed on Friday.

It remains unclear when the football season will return, or even if the campaign will be allowed to finish.

While UEFA is aiming to have it wrapped up by June 30, it has set up a group to explore and weigh their options as they wait on further developments regarding the spread of Covid-19.

"The working group will comprise representatives of the UEFA administration, the European Club Association and the European Leagues.

"It will explore different ways of enabling the completion of the current club season, both at domestic and European level. Final decisions can only be taken when we have greater clarity on when football will be able to restart.

"Our aim is to complete all European and domestic club competitions by the end of the current sporting season – 30 June 2020 – if the situation improves. However, the health of all people involved in the game must first be guaranteed.

"The working group will assess different scenarios. We must wait for the outcome of its discussions as well as the evolution of the situation before reaching any conclusions."

Coronavirus has claimed more than 8,770 lives worldwide from over 209,000 confirmed cases since the outbreak began, according to World Health Organisation figures.