The "banned match" rule ignites the Champions League draw: UEFA bars the Anfield clash between Liverpool and Real MadridUEFA have taken an unprecedented decision that will reshape the Champions League draw, unveiling a new rule that denies fans one of the continent's great fixtures.

The group stage draw takes place tomorrow, Thursday, where teams will learn their path through the first eight matches, four at home and four away. Real Madrid and Liverpool, though, already know one thing for certain: a trip to Anfield is off the table this season.

Why? UEFA want to stamp out tedious repetition. The governing body is determined to avoid staging the same match at the same stadium for three editions running. Any fixture played twice in a row at the same ground is now excluded from the third draw.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", this rule fits the Liverpool and Real Madrid clash perfectly. The Whites travelled to Anfield in each of the last two editions, losing 2-0 the season before last and going down 1-0 again last season in a lacklustre display. UEFA have decided to spare the tournament a third repeat.

But the ban is not complete

There is an intriguing catch. The ban applies only to staging the match at Anfield, leaving the door open for the Santiago Bernabéu. Both of the last two clashes were played in England, so the draw could still pit Liverpool against Real Madrid, only this time in Madrid rather than Liverpool.

Real Madrid, then, are guaranteed to avoid a perilous trip to Anfield. They can still host Liverpool on their own turf.

Only the group stage falls under the rule. UEFA have made clear it does not extend to the knockout rounds. Should Real Madrid and Manchester City cross paths, for instance, despite meeting repeatedly across the last eight editions, they will face off with no restrictions whatsoever.

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Barcelona escape the "banned" tag this season, having not met the same opponent twice in a row at the same stadium over the last two editions. The rule will catch up with them soon enough. Host Paris Saint-Germain this year at Montjuïc after last season's clash, and they will be barred from meeting them again there in the 2027-2028 season.