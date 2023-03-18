Udinese vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Udinese against AC Milan in Serie A on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan will be looking to go third on the Serie A standings table, at least until Sunday, when the Rossoneri take on mid-table Udinese on Saturday.

In fact, after hogging the second spot for most of the last quarter of 2022, Stefano Pioli's side could have now been tied on points with second-placed Inter but were held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana earlier this week.

Whereas the hosts have won only their second game in the calendar year, (D5 L4), as they picked up a 1-0 result at Empoli last Saturday. However, the Udine-based side have kept clean sheets in each of their last two outings.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Udinese vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Udinese vs AC Milan Date: March 18, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Mar 19) Venue: Stadio Friuli, Udine

How to watch Udinese vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 2 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via BT TV.

In India, the game will not be on TV but can be streamed live on JioCinema.



Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 2 BT TV India N/A JioCinema

Udinese team news & squad

It is likely that Udinese manager Andrea Sottil will deploy Roberto Pereyra a little further up in attack, behind main forward Beto, at the cost of Isaac Success' place in the XI.

Ex-Milan player Gerard Deulofeu and centre-back Enzo Ebosse are the club's only injury concerns.

Udinese possible XI: Silvestri; Becao, Bijol, Perez; Ehizibue, Arslan, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Pereyra; Beto

Position Players Goalkeepers Silvestri, Padelli, Piana Defenders Bijol, Becao, Perez, Ebosse, Guessand, Abankwah, Udogie, Masina, Buta, Zeegelaar, Ehizibue Midfielders Walace, Pereyra, Lovric, Arslan, Samardzic, Pafundi, Thauvin Forwards Beto, Success, Nestorovski, Vivaldo

AC Milan team news & squad

It will be interesting to see if veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is handed his first start in over a year, ahead of Ante Rebic or Rafael Leao, given that Olivier Giroud is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Divock Origi is another option Pioli can use in attack.

Meanwhile, Junior Messias remains sidelined on account of injury, prompting the Milan boss to include Sandro Tonali in his XI.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Tonali, Bennacer, Hernandez; Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic