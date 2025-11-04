How to watch UConn vs Louisville NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The top-ranked UConn Huskies open their 2025-26 season on Tuesday evening, taking on No. 20 Louisville at 5:30 pm ET in the Armed Forces Classic, airing on ESPN. This year marks the first time the long-running showcase will feature women’s programs, bringing elite college basketball directly to service members stationed across the globe.

UConn returns to the floor fresh off reclaiming its place at the summit of the sport, capturing a record 12th national title last April with an 82-59 victory over South Carolina in Tampa. The Huskies made history during that run as the first team to defeat three No. 1 seeds on their way to the championship.

Season openers have traditionally belonged to UConn, with the program posting a 43-8 all-time mark and a dominant 36-4 record under head coach Geno Auriemma. The Huskies have won 29 straight season openers, a streak that dates all the way back to November 1995.

UConn has also controlled the head-to-head series with Louisville, holding a 20-3 advantage. The teams last met in the inaugural Women’s Champions Classic at Barclays Center, where the Huskies cruised to an 85-52 victory. Sarah Strong led the way with 21 points in that matchup, while Azzi Fudd contributed 18.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn vs Louisville NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

UConn vs Louisville: Date and tip-off time

The Huskies will face off against the Cardinals in an exciting college basketball game on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT at the Navy Alumni Hall in Naval Academy, Maryland.

Date Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT Venue Navy Alumni Hall Location Naval Academy, Maryland

How to watch UConn vs Louisville on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wolfpack and the Volunteers live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn vs Louisville team news & key performers

UConn Huskies team news

UConn may enter the new campaign as the nation’s top-ranked team, yet there is plenty the Huskies still need to sort out once the ball goes up for real. The program returns two headliners in Azzi Fudd (redshirt senior) and Sarah Strong (sophomore). Both step into even larger roles now that three-time All-American Paige Bueckers is no longer in the fold. Expectations rise. Pressure follows. The spotlight is brighter.

On paper, UConn has its deepest rotation in several seasons. The challenge is that five newcomers have only had a short runway to blend in. Building trust and timing has been the priority throughout preseason practice. Geno Auriemma knows the process will not be flawless this early. The group is still learning one another’s rhythms and tendencies.

The Huskies rolled in their final exhibition, a 105-39 win over Division II Southern Connecticut State. Azzi Fudd finished with 21 points while shooting 5 of 8 from long range. She also grabbed five steals. UConn’s depth showed with 48 points from the bench. All 13 available players registered in the scoring column.

Louisville Cardinals team news

Louisville arrives in a very different place. The Cardinals return just one starter from last year’s roster. Three rotation pieces transferred out after the team’s second-round NCAA Tournament exit. The most notable departure was Nyla Harris to North Carolina. The program has seven newcomers and four of them are freshmen. The adjustment period is real.

Louisville’s marquee addition is senior forward Laura Ziegler. She was a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award last season at St. Joseph’s. She averaged 17.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Her skill and production make her an immediate centerpiece now that she has stepped into a power conference setting.

The Cardinals also have a promising young core. Tajianna Roberts is the lone returning starter. She averaged 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals as a freshman. Former top recruits Imari Berry and Mackenly Randolph also return. Neither played heavy minutes a year ago. Both have the talent to break out with a larger role this season.