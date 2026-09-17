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Sam Vreeswijk
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Tyrell Malacia finally find new club and sign contract until mid-2027

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T. Malacia
FC Cincinnati
Manchester United

Tyrell Malacia is set to continue his career at FC Cincinnati. Voetbal International reports that the 27-year-old left-back reached an agreement with the American club on Thursday.

That news is not entirely out of the blue. On Wednesday, American journalist Laura Pfahler had already posted photos of Malacia at Cincinnati's training ground while he was on trial.

He has now agreed a contract until mid-2027, with the option of a further year. Malacia is also said to have had a choice between clubs from Spain, Brazil and the Middle East, but is opting for Major League Soccer instead.

As things stand, Cincinnati sit ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference. In just over a month, the club will face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Malacia had been without a club since leaving Manchester United this summer. The Feyenoord academy product has struggled with injuries repeatedly in recent years.

Major League Soccer
Houston Dynamo FC crest
Houston Dynamo FC
HOU
FC Cincinnati crest
FC Cincinnati
CIN
Premier League
Fulham crest
Fulham
FUL
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN

He made a strong start in England, but then suffered a knee injury. An operation went wrong and he did not play for the club for years.

Under Michael Carrick last season, he was still allowed to play a few times, but a contract extension was no longer on the cards. The 27-year-old defender, who also briefly played on loan at PSV two seasons ago, is now opting for Cincinnati.

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