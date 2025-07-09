'We were fighting for each other' - Tyler Adams, Patrick Agyemang, Chris Richards and other USMNT players reflect on 2025 Gold Cup run

Following the USMNT’s Gold Cup campaign, multiple players have shared their perspectives on the tournament, highlighting positive developments

Getty Images Sport

WHAT HAPPENED

The U.S. might have lost the Gold Cup final to Mexico, but the overwhelming sentiment among players on the team is that their overall performance could be foundation-setting ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

“I think coming into this camp, there was a lot of – obviously – outside noise, but it didn’t waver the group once,” Tyler Adams said in an interview with the U.S. Soccer podcast. “I’m so proud of a lot of the young guys that came in and stepped up, everyone proved their worth to the national team and represented the crest in the best way possible.”

Goalkeeper Matt Freese elected to avoid focusing on the U.S.'s defeat and is already looking ahead.

“I think there’s a lot of positives, a lot of building blocks to come out of this tournament, out of this summer,” Freese said. “ Losing like that – in the end – is never fun and it’s very painful but hopefully the seeds for what is to come were planted this summer”.

WHAT PATRICK AGYEMANG SAID

Forward Patrick Agyemang, who played in all six games, emphasized the commitment to each day and the brotherhood they built is the formula for success in the future as long as they keep fighting for each other and playing the way they can.

“I think just the commitment to each day and the brotherhood we built,” Agyemang revealed. “I think you saw in the games we were fighting for each other every opportunity we could, and that’s definitely a formulafor success in the future.

He added, “Football can be cruel, and we know that, now we know as long as we stay committed to what our goals are and stay focused on what we can control, we know anything is possible. So we just gotta continue to learn each day and develop each time.”

Defender Chris Richards also spoke up and noted that before the tournament a lot of people counted them out and rightfully so, mentioned they've had an interesting last year, but regardless he was really proud of the squad and even when they had low points, they kept their heads up and kept playing for the country.

“Yeah I mean it’s the fact that we went toe to toe with a really good Mexico side,” Richards said. “I think before the tournament, a lot of people wanted to count us out, maybe rightfully so. I think we’ve had an interesting last half a year, maybe full-year with Copa America involved as well but regardless, I’m really proud of the way the squad acted throughout the whole tournament and also how we played, and that we never gave up on each other even when maybe we had some low points in the tournament.

“We kept going, we had our heads up and we put a lot of passion and pride in playing for our country”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The USMNT's Gold Cup squad represented a significant opportunity for player evaluation, with many regular starters unavailable. The tournament served as a crucial development platform for emerging talent while testing the program's depth ahead of the 2026 World Cup cycle. The players' comments reflect a broader understanding that these experiences, including setbacks and more.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The focus now shifts to integrating lessons learned from the Gold Cup into future national team camps. The USMNT will be back for two international friendlies against South Korea and Japan on Sept. 6 and Sept. 9, respectively.