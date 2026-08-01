Two Spanish options lost: Al-Ahli Saudi back to square one

The search for Al-Ahli's new head coach is back to square one. Both Xavi Hernandez and Marcelino Garcia, the Spaniards linked with succeeding German Matthias Jaissle, now look unlikely to take charge.

Jaissle handed his resignation to Al-Ahli's board after leading the team to two consecutive AFC Champions League Elite titles, ready to begin a new venture with Newcastle United.

A quick appointment looked on the cards. But trusted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the recent talk of Xavi or Marcelino edging closer to the Al-Ahli job simply isn't true.

Neither coach is close to taking on the role at this stage, the transfer market expert stressed on "X".

His update casts fresh doubt over the negotiations, after earlier reports suggested Al-Ahli were making progress in talks with the Spanish pair.

Al-Riyadiah revealed on Friday evening that Al-Ahli's board had given Xavi a 48-hour deadline to settle his position on the official offer put to him, with the former Barcelona man topping the list of candidates to succeed Jaissle.

The newspaper explained that the board was, at the same time, continuing negotiations with more than one coach in case Xavi turned the offer down. Their preference leaned towards a coach who has previously worked in the Saudi league or in one of the region's competitions.

French website Foot Mercato told a different story on Saturday, reporting that Al-Ahli had reached an advanced stage of negotiations with Marcelino Garcia. The Spaniard had given his approval to lead the team, with work ongoing to finalise the final details of the contract.