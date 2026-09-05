This was not the start to the "Arbeloa era" that Fulham's fans had dreamed of. A win in the League Cup against third-tier Wimbledon offered a glimmer, but the team then slumped to a third defeat in three Premier League matches, going down at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday (3-2).

Fulham can hold their heads high on the performance. They were the better side for long spells, yet they lacked a cutting edge in front of goal and creaked at the back against a Palace outfit who scored three times from just 5 shots on target, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca".

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César Palacios was one of Fulham's standout performers, setting up the second goal after exploiting a fine run from Joshua King, who had put the hosts ahead.

Then Tyrick Mitchell dashed those hopes. He seized on confusion in the Fulham defence to level at 2-2, then had a hand in the turnaround that Ben Chilwell completed with a third goal in the 77th minute, once again cashing in on the hosts' defensive muddle.

This defeat leaves Arbeloa's Premier League start in ruins. The London side have taken zero points from their first three matches and dropped into the relegation zone.

Life gets no easier from here. Fulham face two heavyweight tests in the Premier League, away to Liverpool at Anfield, then Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

Fail to take something from Liverpool and the Red Devils, and the former Real Madrid coach's future will be on the line barely a month into the new season.

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