Two Liverpool supporters miss win over Genk after heading to Gent by mistake

Jurgen Klopp's side eased to a 4-1 win in their latest European outing, but a couple of fans found themselves taking in another part of Belgium

have provided many memorable European nights for their fans down the years and two supporters now have another tale to tell after heading to Gent on Wednesday, rather than .

In some ways, theirs was an easy mistake to make.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were due in for a midweek clash and plenty were planning on making the trip alongside them.

Among the travelling party were two Merseyside natives who thought they had their journey mapped out to perfection.

Unfortunately for them, both their geography and reading skills let them down.

One letter is all that separated them from the wrong place and the right one, but also some 93 miles.

Having ended up in the west of Belgium, in Gent, they should have been over in the east at the Luminus Arena.

Rather than being able to catch their heroes in live continental action, the two men at the centre of a bizarre tale had to make do with watching the game in a local café.

There may, however, be a happy ending to the story and one which makes the unfortunate journey all worthwhile.

The pair have missed the chance to watch Liverpool in Europe, with Klopp’s men having swept to a 4-1 win in Genk, but all is not lost.

That is because Gent, having learned of the duo’s adventure, have invited them to take in their clash with on Thursday.

🇧🇪Als iemand deze twee kent of hun gegevens heeft, zeg hen dat ze vanavond welkom zijn in de Ghelamco Arena voor #GntWol!



🇬🇧 If anybody knows these two or has their contact details, tell ‘em they’re invited for our game against @VfL_Wolfsburg tonight.https://t.co/rtr90pYMqo — KAA Gent (@KAAGent) October 24, 2019

Given that they were supposed to be at a match on Wednesday evening, it remains to be seen whether travel plans will allow for an extended stay in Belgium.

It may, however, be worth them accepting the offer of tickets from Gent and the chance to take in a quick lesson on how to avoid a similar situation from arising in the future.

Travel chaos shouldn't be an issue for Liverpool followers over the coming weeks as four of their next five games, and seven of their next nine in all competitions, are due to be staged on home soil at Anfield.

Champions League games with Genk and form part of their run, with Klopp’s men next out on the road in Europe when they head to Red Bull Salzburg on December 10.