Thomas Müller adjusted the golden crown on his head and sat down on the oversized throne.

The 36-year-old had every reason to celebrate too: in the MLS shooting challenge, the former Bayern Munich star set a new record on Tuesday evening and left the TV commentators in particular stunned and in pure ecstasy.

With 79 points, Müller beat the previous best of Evander, who had scored 72 points the year before. After Müller's run, the Brazilian stepped up again out of competition to try to better it, and also reached 79 points. Müller then placed his crown on the head of the FC Cincinnati professional.





Thomas Müller and the Vancouver Whitecaps currently top the Western Conference table

"I love the skills challenge," said Müller, clearly in high spirits on his throne. The shooting challenge forms part of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and traditionally takes place on the eve of the MLS All-Star Game. Selected MLS professionals show off their accuracy by hitting as many targets in and around the goal as possible within a limited time.

Alongside Müller, US national team captain Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Canadian World Cup goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City) and Javier Ruiz (Club Necaxa) also topped the other categories this year.

Wednesday evening's All-Star Game takes place in North Carolina. Alongside Müller, South Korean Heung-Min Son will also be on the pitch. The two will meet again on Sunday when Müller and his Vancouver Whitecaps face Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference top-of-the-table clash. Both teams currently sit level on 33 points.