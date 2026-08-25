"Turning point": Baldé takes a decisive decision regarding his future with Barcelona

Alejandro Balde wants out of Barcelona this summer. The Spain full-back has performed a dramatic U-turn over the past ten days, with his path to regular football narrowing after the arrival of Joao Cancelo and the emergence of Xavi Espart in the plans.

Until recently, Balde had been inclined to stay put despite the offers and speculation swirling around him. His priority was clear: remain at the club and fight for his place under Hansi Flick.

He knew his role this season would not be guaranteed, but he was ready to scrap for it. Then the maths changed. Barcelona wrapped up the Cancelo deal in recent days, and everything shifted.

Barcelona's sporting director had known in advance that Cancelo might arrive, yet the completed move transformed Balde's standing in the squad. Suddenly the battle for the left-back berth looked far tougher.

Xavi Espart's start against Elche only deepened those worries. When Flick then left Balde out of the matchday squad altogether, the player saw it as the decisive turning point in his Barcelona future.

Talks over the past few hours have settled the matter. Balde has resolved to find a new club before the window shuts, and his agent Jorge Mendes, working alongside Barcelona's management through Deco, has started hunting for a suitable destination.

Interest is coming in from a number of European clubs. The problem is time. Just a week remains before the window closes, and most sides have already finalised their squads for the new campaign.

Manchester United stand out as the full-back's most prominent option, but the English club's stance has shifted after their recent business. They are no longer weighing a permanent move, favouring a loan instead.

Barcelona would rather sell Balde outright. The ticking clock, though, may force them to accept a loan if no suitable offer lands before deadline.

Other proposals are on the table, but none look as appealing as the United route. Mendes and Deco keep searching for a resolution, with the saga expected to run right up to the closing days of the window.