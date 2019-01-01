Turkish third tier player accused of in-game razor blade attack on rivals

Amed SK player Mansur Calar is alleged to have concealed a sharp object in his hand during a heated meeting with arch-rivals Sakaryaspor

A Turkish third tier player stands accused of having attacked opponents with a razor blade during a heated derby contest between Amed SK and Sakaryaspor on Saturday.

Mansur Calar is alleged to have taken a concealed sharp object onto the field with him when two local rivals locked horns.

Footage appears to show the 33-year-old holding something in his hand during the pre-game handshakes.

As he then makes his way behind the opposing team, he is said to have taken a swipe at Sakaryaspor player Ferhat Yazgan.

Reports claim that Calar then targeted the same opponent during an eventful encounter.

Hostility between the two sides has existed for some time, with their contest back on October 13 seeing sparks fly on the first occasion this season – with Sakaryaspor’s actions on the day angering Amed.

Calar stands accused of having sought to deliver his own brand of retribution.

Turkish news agency DHA claims that a number of Sakaryaspor players have pressed charges against their rival, with a police investigation opened.

Yazgan took to social media after his meeting with Amed to reveal the injuries that he suffered, while also calling on the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to take action.

The accusations have been denied by Amed in a statement in which they claim their opponents are “trying to slander our club with baseless claims”.

They are adamant that Calar did not have any kind of weapon on his person during the game in question.

Amed have also sought to bring the actions of Sakaryaspor supporters to the attention of those quick to condemn their supposed misdemeanours.

They have released a video of their dressing room being raided by rival fans prior to the latest derby date.

Footage of the chaotic scenes has been posted on Twitter.

Soyunma odamıza saldırı anı ve Sertaç hocaya saldırı anı @TFF_Org pic.twitter.com/S3PxFhUKsT — AMED SK (@AmedsporSK) October 13, 2018

No injuries were reported, but coach Sertac Kucukbayrak is said to have been kicked by those causing the disturbance.

Once all of the pre-match drama had subsided, Amed and Sakaryaspor played out a 1-1 draw in a contest which saw both sides score from the penalty spot.