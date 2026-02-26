How to get Turkey vs Romania World Cup Qualifier tickets: March 26 fixture, prices & more

Both Turkey and Romania are eager to return to the World Cup mix after 20+ years of being absent from the global soccer party. The sides go head-to-head in Istanbul on March 26, and you could be there to savour the epic encounter.

While the losing side will have their World Cup dreams dashed, the victors are set for an away match-up with the winner of the other Path C play-off semi-final, Slovakia or Kosovo, on March 31.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need for the upcoming Turkey vs Romania World Cup qualifier, including where you can buy tickets and how much they will cost.

When is the Turkey vs Romania World Cup Qualifier?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Thu, March 26 Turkey vs Romania (6pm) Besiktas Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets

How to buy Turkey vs Romania World Cup Qualifier tickets

Tickets for Turkey vs Romania went on sale in early February via the Turkish football federation (TFF) site.

According to regulations, only 5% of the stadium's capacity (42,000) will be available for the away fans, or in other words, 2,130 tickets are available for Romanian supporters.

In addition, fans can buy tickets on the secondary market. Viagogo is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

Turkey vs Romania World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Official tickets for Turkish internationals typically range from approximately TL 2000 (€38) to TL 10000 (€193), though high-demand matches, such as the World Cup play-offs tend to be more expensive.

The price of away tickets for Romanian fans was RON 145 (€28), with their seats allocated in the North Stand of Besiktas Stadium.

Remember to keep tabs on the relevant national football association sites for additional information, and also on secondary sites such as Viagogo for current ticket availability.

What can you expect from the Turkey vs Romania World Cup Qualifier?

Considering how fanatical the Turkish fans are about football, it’s amazing that their national side has only played at two previous World Cup Finals (1954 & 2002). However, Turkey finished their group campaign on a high and will be confident about their chances of heading to North America this summer.

There weren’t many smiles in the Kırmızı Seytanlar (Red Devils) camp following their 6-0 humbling at the hands of Spain in Konya in September, their second heaviest home defeat of all-time. However, they bounced back dramatically, thrashing Bulgaria 6-1 in Sofia a month later and followed that up with wins over Georgia (4-1), Bulgaria again (2-0) and an impressive 2-2 draw away in Spain.

Amazingly, it’s been 28 years since Romania last graced the World Cup stage. A glittering side that contained the likes of Dan Petrescu, Gheorghe Hagi and Florin Raducioiu had reached the quarter-finals only four years prior to that (USA 1994).

Despite finishing third in their qualifying group, behind Austria and Bosnia & Herzegovina, Romania’s World Cup hopes remain alive thanks to their UEFA Nations League performances. They’ll have to up their away form though if they are to progress any further, as they failed to win a single game on the road throughout 2025.