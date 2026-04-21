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Tunisia World Cup 2026 Tickets
Nihal Abo Zaid

How to follow Tunisia at the World Cup 2026: Where to get tickets, flights, bookings & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to see Tunisia

The Eagles of Carthage are ready to take flight once again on the world stage at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Following their resilient performance in Qatar, which included a historic victory over France, Tunisia has solidified its reputation as a difficult opponent for any global powerhouse. 

GOAL provides the ultimate guide on how to secure your match tickets, book the best flights from Tunis or Monastir, and find the perfect accommodation for Tunisia’s journey through Mexico and the United States. 

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What is Tunisia’s World Cup 2026 group schedule?

DateFixtureVenueTickets
Monday, June 15Sweden vs TunisiaEstadio Monterrey (Guadalupe, MX)Tickets
Sunday, June 21Tunisia vs Japan Estadio Monterrey (Guadalupe, MX)Tickets
Friday, June 26Tunisia vs Netherlands Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)Tickets

How to get Tunisia World Cup 2026 match tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA and is open until the end of the World Cup tournament.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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How to buy flights to see Tunisia at the World Cup 2026?

Following Tunisia involves navigating travel between Mexico and the United States. Most fans traveling from Tunisia will fly out of Tunis-Carthage International Airport (TUN), likely connecting through European hubs like Paris, Madrid, or Frankfurt to reach North America.

  • Monterrey (Games 1 & 2): For the first two matches, fans should fly into Monterrey International Airport (MTY). It is a major hub in northern Mexico with many connections from Texas hubs like Houston and Dallas if you are coming via the US.
  • Kansas City (Game 3): Kansas City International Airport (MCI) serves the final group match. There are frequent domestic flights from major US hubs, making it easy to reach after the stint in Mexico.

We recommend using Skyscanner to monitor price drops. Carriers like Air France, Lufthansa, and United are popular choices for the multi-leg journey from Tunisia to North America.

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How much are World Cup 2026 flights?

Travel costs during the summer of 2026 are expected to be high. Flights from Tunis to Mexico or the US typically range from $1,100 to $1,800 USD during the tournament. Booking early is essential to secure the best rates.

DateFlying FromFlying ToEstimated Cost (USD)
June 13Tunis (TUN)Monterrey (MTY)$1,200
June 23Monterrey (MTY)Kansas City (MCI)$250
June 29Kansas City (MCI)Tunis (TUN)$1,350

Where to stay for Tunisia’s World Cup 2026 matches?

With matches in two very different regions, fans should seek accommodation that offers flexibility.

Monterrey (Games 1 & 2)

The Estadio Monterrey is located in Guadalupe. Staying in the San Pedro Garza García area offers high-end hotels and a safe environment, while Monterrey Centro provides a more bustling atmosphere with easier access to public transport and local landmarks.

Kansas City (Game 3)

Arrowhead Stadium is a bit further from the city center. Staying in the Power & Light District of Downtown Kansas City will keep you close to the FIFA Fan Festival, while staying near the Country Club Plaza offers a more scenic stay with great dining options.

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Local Logistics: Getting Around in North America

Navigating match days in Mexico and the US requires local knowledge:

  • Ride-Sharing: Both Uber and Lyft are essential in the US. In Monterrey, Uber is widely available and safer than hailed taxis for international visitors.
  • Public Transit: Monterrey has a clean metro system (Metrorrey) that is helpful, though stadium-bound traffic will still be heavy. Kansas City's public transit is limited, so ride-shares are the primary option.

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How to stay connected during the World Cup in North America?

Traveling between Mexico and the United States means you need a data plan that works across borders. Staying connected is crucial for showing your digital ticket at the gate or calling a ride-share after the match. To avoid massive roaming bills from your home provider, an eSIM is the way to go.

With eSIM.sm, you can get 1GB of data for 7 days starting at just $3. It is easily activated via a QR code, so you can be online the moment you arrive in Monterrey or Kansas City. You can easily top up your data if you need more while following the Eagles through the tournament.

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Key Tunisia World Cup players to watch:

  • Ellyes Skhiri: The engine of the team, his ability to break up play and distribute from the midfield is vital to Tunisia's system. 
  • Aissa Laïdouni: Known for his immense passion and work rate, he is the heartbeat of the Tunisian defensive effort.
  • Youssef Msakni: The veteran captain remains a creative spark and the team's primary threat in the final third.
  • Montassar Talbi: A composed presence in defense who will be key in managing the high-caliber attackers in Group F.

Frequently asked questions

The official FIFA portal is the primary source where tickets are sold at face value. Initially distributed via a lottery system, FIFA has now transitioned into the Last-Minute Sales Phase (as of April 2026), which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. While this is the cheapest way to attend, high-profile games, like Tunisia’s against Sweden, often sell out in minutes.

Secondary marketplaces like StubHub provide a vital alternative for fans who missed the official windows. While prices on secondary sites can be higher due to market demand, they offer the advantage of immediate purchase and the ability to select specific seats or categories that are no longer available on the official site. For the Atlas Lions' massive following, these platforms are often the only way to ensure the whole family can sit together.

Yes, as long as you use established and reputable platforms. While FIFA officially encourages the use of their own resale platform, secondary marketplaces like StubHub offer comprehensive fan protection guarantees. These guarantees ensure that your tickets will be valid for entry, or you will receive a 100% refund. For Tunisian fans traveling long distances from Casablanca or Europe, the peace of mind offered by a guaranteed ticket on a secondary site often outweighs the uncertainty of waiting for rolling drops on the official portal.

Official FIFA tickets are sold at fixed tiers. Category 4 tickets are the most affordable but are reserved for residents of the host nations, while Category 3 is the entry point for international fans.

On the secondary market, prices are dynamic and reflect the current "hype" of the matchup. If you are looking for the absolute cheapest entry, keep an eye on Category 3 listings on StubHub, where prices can fluctuate daily.

Yes, most Tunisian citizens will require a B-1/B-2 tourist visa to enter the United States. Unlike the ESTA program available to some European nations, the visa process for Tunisian can take several weeks or even months for an appointment. It is highly recommended that you secure your travel visa before making non-refundable bookings. If you are a Tunisia national living in a "Visa Waiver" country (like France or Spain), you may be eligible for an ESTA, which is much faster and cheaper to process.

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