Tunisia vs Australia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about where to watch Tunisia vs Australia World Cup 2022 match in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Australia will face Tunisia in their second 2022 World Cup Group D match on Saturday at the Al Janoub Stadium. After losing 4-1 to defending champions France in their opening game, the Australians will want to come back and deliver a strong performance.

Tunisia showed plenty of resolve to hold Denmark to a goalless draw in their first match of the tournament with less than 40 per cent of the ball in possession. They will be hoping to add more points to their tally and cause an upset in a difficult group that also has France and Denmark.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Tunisia vs Australia date & kick-off time

Game: Tunisia vs Australia Date: November 22, 2022 Kick-off 5:00pm ET / 10:00am GMT / 12:00pm CAT / 3:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Tunisia vs Australia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports and Telemundo.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC One.

In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream on Jio Cinema.

Country TV Channel Live Stream UK BBC One BBC iPlayer US FOX Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports, Sling India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Tunisia squad and team news

Tunisia should have their full squad fit and ready for selection for their second group match. The team's leading goalscorer Wahbi Khazri missed the first game but is expected to feature on Saturday.

Tunisia predicted XI: Dahmen; Bronn, Meriah, Talbi; Drager, Skhiri, Laidouni, Abdi; Khazri, Jebali, Msakni

Position Players Goalkeepers Said, Dahmen, Mathlouthi, Hassen. Defenders Ifa, Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri, Bronn, Maaloul, Drager, Kechrida, Abdi. Midfielders Mejbri, Sassi, Laidouni, Romdhane, Skhiri, Chaalali, Slimane. Forwards Msakni, Jebali, Khazri, Khenissi, Jaziri, Sliti.

Australia squad & team news

Australia boss Graham Arnold will have his entire squad ready and raring to go against Tunisia as they chase their first win of the tournament. Despite their defeat to the defending champions France in the opener, there were positive takeaways from the performance. The question, however, will be whether Arnold choses to stick with the same starting lineup.

Australia predicted XI: Ryan; Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Mooy; Leckie, Irvine, McGree, Goodwin; Duke