How to buy Tunisia football tickets: National team 2026 fixtures, upcoming dates, prices & more

The Carthage Eagles are preparing for one of the most significant years in their footballing history.

As one of Africa’s most consistent and experienced sides, Tunisia has become a mainstay on the global stage, and 2026 sees them taking their high-intensity tactical style to the stadiums of Mexico and the United States in the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Following a rigorous qualification period and tactical fine-tuning during the early 2026 international windows, Tunisia is ready to face off against elite global opposition.

GOAL has you covered with the latest fixture details, venue information, and the most reliable ways to secure your seat.

When are Tunisia’s upcoming football matches?

Tunisia’s 2026 schedule is headlined by their Group F fixtures at the FIFA World Cup. The team will start their journey in Mexico before traveling to the United States for a blockbuster clash against the Netherlands.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets June 1, 2026, 21:45 Austria vs Tunisia Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna Tickets June 6, 2026, 16:00 Belgium vs Tunisia King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels Tickets June 15, 2026, 05:00 Sweden vs Tunisia Estadio Monterrey, Mexico Tickets June 21, 2026, 07:00 Tunisia vs Japan Estadio Monterrey, Mexico Tickets June 26, 2026, 02:00 Tunisia vs Netherlands Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, USA Tickets

Where to buy Tunisia football tickets?

The primary method for purchasing Tunisia tickets depends heavily on the type of fixture.

For friendly matches played in Europe, such as those against Austria or Belgium, tickets are typically managed by the host nation’s football association. Fans can often find these through official portals like the KBVB (Belgium) or ÖFB (Austria) websites.

For the FIFA World Cup matches, the official FIFA Ticket Portal is the main source for primary sales. However, due to the global scale of the event, these tickets are often sold through a lottery system months in advance, leaving many fans empty-handed during the initial phases.

For those who miss out on the general draw or are looking for specific seating arrangements, secondary marketplaces like StubHub can be another alternative.

How much are Tunisia football tickets?

Ticket prices for Tunisia matches vary significantly based on the importance of the game and the venue.

While friendly matches remain relatively affordable, World Cup fixtures carry a premium.

Cheapest Tickets: For World Cup group stage matches, Category 4 tickets (often reserved for residents of the host nation) start as low as $60. For international fans, Category 3 seats typically begin around $140 to $185. Secondary market prices for the opener against Sweden currently start at approximately $313.

For World Cup group stage matches, Category 4 tickets (often reserved for residents of the host nation) start as low as $60. For international fans, Category 3 seats typically begin around $140 to $185. Secondary market prices for the opener against Sweden currently start at approximately $313. Mid-Range: Category 2 tickets, which offer better views from corners and mid-upper tiers, generally range from $380 to $430.

Category 2 tickets, which offer better views from corners and mid-upper tiers, generally range from $380 to $430. Premium/Hospitality: For fans seeking a luxury experience, hospitality packages are available. These range from the Pitchside Lounge to VIP Trophy Lounges. Prices for these elite experiences start at $1,400 per person and can exceed $8,000 for multi-match venue series packages.

When are Tunisia football tickets released?

For the June friendly matches, tickets are usually released four to eight weeks before the event.

Fans should monitor the official social media channels of the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) for announcements regarding specific allocations for the Tunisian supporters' sections.

World Cup tickets are released in distinct phases. Following the initial random selection draw, FIFA typically opens a First-Come, First-Served phase, followed by a Last-Minute Sales phase that runs right up until the final match day.

Secondary markets remain active throughout this entire period, often seeing a surge in availability once physical or digital tickets are distributed to original buyers.

Everything you need to know about the venues

Estadio Monterrey (Monterrey, México)

Also known as Estadio BBVA, this stunning stadium is famous for its mountain views and modern design.

As one of the premier venues in Mexico, it will host Tunisia’s first two group matches.

The stadium’s intimate feel ensures that even from the higher tiers, fans have an excellent view of the action. It is located in Guadalupe and is easily accessible from the Monterrey city center via the local metro system and shuttle buses.

Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, USA)

Known officially as GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, this is one of the most iconic sporting venues in the United States.

While it is primarily the home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, it is a world-class soccer venue with a capacity of over 70,000. It holds the record for the loudest outdoor sports stadium in the world, meaning the atmosphere for Tunisia vs Netherlands will be nothing short of deafening.

Fans should plan for a car-heavy commute or utilize the dedicated tournament shuttle services provided from downtown Kansas City.

King Baudouin Stadium (Brussels, Belgium)

A historic venue in European football, this stadium will host Tunisia’s final warm-up against Belgium.

Located in the Heysel plateau of Brussels, it offers a classic bowl-style atmosphere. It is exceptionally well-connected by public transport, with the King Baudouin metro station (Line 6) situated right outside the stadium gates.