Tuchel offers Chelsea injury updates on Thiago Silva, Havertz & Werner ahead of Newcastle clash

The Blues boss has given a full update on who will be available for Monday's home clash with Steve Bruce's side

Thomas Tuchel has explained Kai Havertz's ongoing absence and given an update on the fitness of the rest of his Chelsea squad.

Chelsea have had a prolonged period of playing a game every three days due to their participation in the FA Cup and an increasingly congested Premier League fixture list.

It has led to several small injury concerns in Tuchel's short time at the club and he issued an update, including one on £70 million ($97m) signing Havertz, who hasn't played in Chelsea's last four games.

Who is injured and for how long?

Havertz and Thiago Silva are aiming to return for Chelsea's trip to Southampton in eight days. Tuchel confirmed that Andreas Christensen's head injury sustained in the 1-0 away win at Barnsley was only minor and said that Timo Werner is ready to play.

"It was not concussion-related at all," Tuchel said of Christensen. "It was a headache, so we took him off.

"It’s too soon for sure for Thiago," continued Tuchel. "We are aiming for Southampton and trying hard, so let’s see if we make it but we cannot promise.

"It’s Friday and we still have three training sessions before the game. It should be absolutely okay for Timo [who suffered a dead leg against Sheffield United last weekend] to come back but maybe too close for Kai.

"I’m not sure if he’s out [of training] today but he will be missing this match as well."

When will Havertz realise his potential?

The Blues manager was then asked whether Havertz could reach the heights he did in Germany, having struggled for form after arriving in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen.

"I am pretty sure we will see that it takes its time and there are no short answers. If there was then I would go and talk to him to bring out his full potential," he said.

"What we know and what we can rely on is this potential in him. Every transfer and change of club is different, sometimes you need more time to adapt, sometimes it is quick, sometimes it is a process.

"All we can do is push him, support him and give him what he needs and we will figure this out.

"He had a really good start with us and I have the feeling that I see a guy who is self-aware, humble and incredibly talented.

"There are no doubts that he will show that, the sooner the better. Unfortunately, he has missed training and matches for us and hopefully he will come back in the next days as I am convinced he will have a big impact."

How are Newcastle shaping up for their trip to Stamford Bridge?

Callum Wilson is the highest-profile absentee from Steve Bruce's side and he will spend the next few weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Despite beating Southampton last weekend, the Magpies ended the game with just nine men and Bruce offered an update on the health of his squad.

"Fabian Schar has had an operation on his knee ligaments so it's eight weeks out for him," he said. "Javier Manquillo did his ankle ligaments so he could be a similar time out and Callum Wilson has got a tear to his hamstring so that could be six-to-eight weeks as well.

"Ciaran Clark will be available. Fingers crossed with Jamaal Lascelles and Federico Fernandez - they've both got a chance."

