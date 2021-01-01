Tuchel leaves Chelsea's top scorer Abraham out of FA Cup semi-final squad despite striker being at full fitness

The Blues striker finds himself on the fringes in west London after one manager left and another came in

Thomas Tuchel has decided to leave out Chelsea's top scorer Tammy Abraham from the FA Cup semi-final squad to face Manchester City - despite him being fully fit.

The 23-year-old's future has been thrown into further doubt by the decision. He is now set to have been absent from the first team for two months under his new manager.

Despite having not played for the last 56 days, Abraham remains Chelsea's top scorer with 12 goals, having played half as many minutes as Timo Werner, who is on 11 goals.

What's his contract situation?

Chelsea extended Abraham's contract by another year last season due to a clause in their deal with the homegrown striker.

However, it didn't improve the terms of his deal, leading him to be the only academy graduate in the first team who hasn't had a new deal since breaking through under the previous manager Frank Lampard.

Chelsea will be in a strong negotiating position should they decide to sell the striker, with his deal running until June 2023.

How harsh is the decision to leave him out?

As well as being Chelsea's top scorer, he is also leading the charts in the FA Cup with his four goals this season, helping his side to the semi-final.

Article continues below

Indeed, many of his goals have been against lesser opposition but he could argue that he deserves to continue having been influential in the cup. Tuchel has similar decisions to make on Billy Gilmour and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who have played in every round of the domestic cup with the No.9.

Tuchel has moved Kai Havertz into a false 9 position in recent weeks which has left Abraham below him, Werner and Olivier Giroud in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Further reading