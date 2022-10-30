'Clubs have been calling my manager' - Tuchel admits Chelsea spell ended 'too early' and gives update on future

Thomas Tuchel cherished fond memories of his time at Chelsea and claimed that his manager is already getting offers from other clubs.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Chelsea manager has again suggested that his tenure as the Blues' boss ended abruptly and he is now planning to take a much-deserved break before heading back to the world of football.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sportstar, the German said, "I loved every day at Chelsea. It came to an end too early for me, but it was out of my hands. This is also what you sign up for.

"I haven’t made a decision yet. It is now time for me to take a break. Some clubs have been calling my manager but we agreed that he would not call me here for these past 18 days."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel is currently undergoing Ayurvedic rejuvenation in Kerala, India since October 12. Reports have suggested that at least two unnamed Premier League sides have approached him in recent weeks.

WHAT NEXT FOR TUCHEL? The German's next move remains unclear. However, he has been linked with Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa since departing Stamford Bridge.