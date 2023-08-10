Born to troll! Pepe holds his Porto shirt aloft right in front of celebrating Benfica fans as he receives yet another red card for brutally kneeing opponent

Pepe held aloft his Porto shirt in front of Benfica fans after he was shown a red card for brutally kneeing his opponent David Jurasek.

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning league champions, Benfica, got the better of arch-rivals Porto in a feisty Portuguese Super Cup clash to lift the title for the ninth time, courtesy of goals from summer signing Angel Di Maria and Petar Musa. Two goals, within a span of seven minutes, after the hour mark left the Porto players frustrated and former Real Madrid defender Pepe lost his cool in the 90th minute of the match.

The Portuguese centre-back was jostling with Jurasek for the ball that was going out of play. After Pepe was successfully checked from winning back the ball, the 40-year-old hit the Czech footballer on his bum with his knee which forced the referee to show him a red card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pepe is known for his aggressive defending and on several occasions in the past he was given marching orders for being violent. Back in February 2022, he was sent off during a league match with Sporting after a mass brawl broke out involving staff & stewards.

WHAT NEXT? Porto will begin their Primeira Liga campaign against Moreirense on Monday away from home with an aim to dethrone Benfica from the porch at the end of the season.